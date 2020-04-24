Shimla: Himachal Pradesh had demanded ventilators for the State to meet out any emergent situation from Coronavirus Pandemic.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting through video conference meeting with the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan today, apprised that government had established about 9200 quarantine beds in 183 health institutions of the State.

The state has so far tested 40 positive coronavirus patients and out of which 18 persons have been discharged after being found negative. Besides this, four persons have gone for treatment outside the State and one person has died. He said that remaining 17 persons were under treatment in the hospitals of the State. Six districts of the State have reported of Coronavirus.

The state has kept as many as 8,847 persons under surveillance in the state, and out of which 5,637 people had completed 28 days of necessary surveillance period whereas 3,210 people were still under observation. 3994 persons had so far been investigated for coronavirus in the State.

Investigation of samples for Coronavirus were being done at four places viz. IGMC, Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, IHBT, Palampur in Kangra district and Central Research Institute, Kasauli in district Solan.

The state government had notified five hospitals as dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 including Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, district Mandi, ESI Hospital, Katha Baddi in Solan district, Charitable hospital Bhota in district Hamirpur, Civil Hospital, Sarahan, in district Sirmaur and Agarwal hospital, Jwalamukhi, district Kangra.

Jai Ram Thakur claimed that under Active Case Finding Campaign launched in the State, over 70 lakh people had been covered and out of these about 10,000 persons had been identified with influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms, who were being examined.