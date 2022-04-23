India has always had the emotions, heart and space for cricket because the sport has attained a legendary status that will remain forever. It is a country that truly encourages the sport and even popularised it to a huge extent with the introduction of the IPL.

The T20 league has truly changed cricket and its effects can also be seen elsewhere.

With IPL's effects being seen all around, it is time to take a close look at another part of Indian cricket. I.e. stadiums and more specifically stadiums in Himachal Pradesh.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

HPCA or Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is primarily dubbed as one of the best cricket stadiums in the country. At a capacity of over 23,000, the HPCA stadium has witnessed some of the best matches and continues to witness the same. It is a picturesque cricket ground that has seen more Test matches and One-day internationals than any other format.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium is another top-class stadium in Himachal Pradesh that has seen different types of games being played. From the Ranji Trophy to whatnot, this stadium has been home to a few iconic games and continues to deliver on that front. While it is not as famous as the rest, it surely has a charming effect that makes it a classic stadium for one to explore.

PCPA Stadium

PCPA or Paramount Cricket Promotion Association stadium is another remarkable and picturesque stadium to be situated in Himachal Pradesh. It was established in 2012 and is known to provide a valuable platform for youngsters to grow and learn the fine sport of cricket. The stadium, which is home to Punjab and Himachal cricket teams is also popular for cricket coaching since it is a platform for future cricketing youngsters.

Luhnu Cricket Ground

Situated in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Luhnu cricket ground is famous all over the state. The first-ever game that was recorded here was between Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir’s Under 16s in the year 1999. So the stadium has seen a little bit of history, although it has not been selected for some of the big games that take place in the country.

Indira Gandhi Cricket Stadium

Not many are aware of Indira Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Rohru because the ground has not witnessed top games. While most other stadiums have been known to play hosts to several games, the Indira Gandhi Cricket Stadium is yet to receive all that it deserves. Despite all of that, it is still solid ground to play cricket and might show something for itself in the near future.

Conclusion

Sports is another genre that can be added to the list of adventures that you can explore in Himachal Pradesh. The place, which is known for its scenic beauty, does not compromise on cricket and thus follows it with the same passion that everybody else does in a country like India. While the stadiums might not be the best in the country, they surely have a say when it comes to being a part of a historic sport.

So remember stadiums like HPCA, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and more because you might be able to see more of cricket at these places.