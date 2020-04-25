Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has relaxed curfew and decided to ease curfew restrictions from 5.30 am to 7 am every morning to allow people to take their morning walks.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting in a wake of Coronavirus pandemic, revealed that the state government has also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from Monday.

Thakur believe that curfew relaxations during the day to allow people to stock up daily essentials will now extend to four hours instead of the three currently allowed. he said.

The Chief Minister said that the curfew has adversely affected the economy of the State and thus it was vital to chalk out an appropriate action plan to revive the economic activities post lockdown from 3 May onwards.

State CM assured to provide all possible help to the people stranded outside the State. He said

“it must be ensured that the people willing to come back to the State must be facilitated but at the same time, it must be ensured that once they enter the State, they should be medically examined thoroughly and kept in institutional or home quarantine, as the situation demands”

He said that the students of the State who are coming back from other states should also be medically examined and kept in home quarantine. Similarly, the people of other states stranded in Himachal Pradesh must also be facilitated to go to their respective States.