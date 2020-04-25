Reckong Peo: The District Administration of Kinnaur has set up relief camp for migrant labourers stranded in the district in wake of curfew imposed in the state due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The local administration is identifying such migrant labourers and every possible help is being extended to them.

The administration has claimed of making arrangements of food, shelter and other essential items for these labourers and relief camps have also been set up for them at Government Senior Secondary School, Kalpa and Ralli. As many as 15 migrant labourers were initially kept in the relief camp at Kalpa and at present seven Nepali labourers are staying in this camp. There are eight migrant labourers in relief camp set up at Ralli.

As stated by the Nepali labourers Dil Bahadur and Rajan, the contractor who brought them to Kinnaur, was unable to reach Kinnaur due to lockdown. They were shelterless and had also gone penniless. They urged the district administration for help after which they were immediately shifted to relief camp at Kalpa. They have expressed their gratitude towards the administration for this assistance.

Similarly, Amar Chand of Delhi and Munna of Uttar Pradesh, who earn their bread by repairing stoves and pressure cookers were also in trouble due to sudden lockdown. They have also expressed gratitude towards the district administration for facilitating them in this hour of distress.

Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Gopal Chand said that every possible help is being provided to the migrant labourers in the district. He said that 15 people have been kept in relief camp and are being provided with basic facilities. Besides, 931 migrant labourers are being provided food items which include 94 in Pooh, 179 in Kalpa, 28 in Sangla and 630 labourers in Bhabanagar.

The district administration has so far distributed 2233.9 kilogram rice, 2205.6 kilogram flour, 561.45 kilogram Dals, two gas cylinders, 446 packets of turmeric powder, 270 packets of salt, 40 kilogram spices, 198 bath soaps, 142 kilogram potato, 48 kilogram onion, 316 litre refined oil, 20 litre kerosene oil, 198 soap bars for washing clothes and 7 kilogram sugar free of cost.

The Kinnaur administration has set up a 24×7 control room for the help of stranded people with phone numbers 01786- 223151, 223152, 223153, 223154 and 223155. Besides, the administration can also be contacted on whatsapp number 85808-19827.