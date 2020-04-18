Nationwide tally crosses 15000, 517 died from virus

Shimla: Despite state government best effort, Coronavirus pandemic is spreading in Himachal. Today again 1 case is reported. As per information 1 more positive case is tested in Una district. With this new positive case now total tally of positive cases reached to 39.

Earlier yesterday 2 positive cases were reported in Hamirpur district. They are admitted in Bhota hospital. The positive cases include a 40-year-old woman in Hamirpur and a 35-year-old man from Jol Sappar from Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district.

Nationwide Coronavirus is spreading fast as total number of positive cases have crossed 15000 mark. Maharashtra is worst affected state as over 3600 positive cases have been reported so far. State has maximum number of deaths from the virus as well. So far 210 people have lost their lives. National capital Delhi has reported over 1700 positive cases, while virus cases in MP have crossed 1400 mark and Gujarat has reported 1376 positive cases so far.

Neighboring states of Himachal Pradesh have also witnessed rise in the Coronavirus cases as Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has reported 341 cases, while Haryana has 232, Punjab 234, Uttrakhand 42, UP 974, while Union Territory Chandigarh and Ladakh have 23 and 18 respectively.

Worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has gripped around 23 lakh people, while about 1.60 lakh people have lost their lives du to the virus. As per official record USA is worse affected. United States has so far tested over 7 lakh people and about 38000 have lost their lives. Most of the European nations are badly affected from the coronavirus. Spain, Italy, France, England Germany have maximum number of positive cases.