Shimla: Himachal Police has been adjudged the ‘best state’ and conferred with the citation for fastest Passport Verification Reports (PVR) in the country along with three other states.

The other three states are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishanker External Affairs Minister during his speech on Passport Sewa Diwas observed on June 24 at New Delhi, congratulated Himachal Pradesh Police for this achievement.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that when the Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu took over in 2020, the average time taken for passport verification was 50 days, which has now been brought down to 24 hours.

However, the weighted average for last financial year for the PVRs for HP has been calculated as 5 days, he added.

DGP, Sanjay Kundu congratulating all the districts for this achievement and asked them to achieve the target of 24 hours soon.

It is impertinent to mention that HP Police does about 50,000 PVRs every year.