Women Commission also available on WhatsApp helpline

Shimla: following the reports of domestic violence, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department has launched a WhatsApp Helpline Number 76500 66994. Spokesperson of the department stated that the victims can register their complaints on this number.

The service would be available 24 hours. The department has set up One Stop Centers in all the District Head Quarters to provide emergency response, rescue services, medical assistance, assistance in lodging the FIR, psycho-social support, counseling, legal aid and temporary shelter to the victims of violence.

H.P State Commission for Women has also launched a WhatsApp number 9459886600 to redress the grievances of women. Member Secretary H.P State Commission for Women, Sangeeta Gupta said here today that with the object of extending its outreach and to register complaints during the period of Lockdown, in a wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the commission has launched its WhatsApp number 9459886600. The complaints can also be filed through email [email protected]

In order to redress the grievances of women the commission has also nominated two counselors to provide counseling on phone. These counselors can be contacted on following numbers 9805520079, 9805520097. Apart from this the commission can also be contacted on their office numbers 0177-2622929, 2627171.