14 Industrial projects to attract Rs. 2896 crores investment, 1544 persons expected to get employment

Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority Meeting, Chaired by Chief Minister, approved 14 industrial projects. 8 new and 6 projects for expansion.

Shimla: State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority approved 14 project proposals for setting up 8 new industrial enterprises and expansion of 6 existing units. Projects estimated to get investment of approximately Rs. 296.72 crore and proposed to generate employment for 1544 persons.

New proposals approved by the Authority include proposals of M/s High Spirits Food and Beverages, Village Churan, Tehsil Nahan. District Sirmour for manufacturing of IMFL, Country Liquor, M/s Subros Limited, Village Theda, Baddi District Solan for manufacturing of Air Conditioners, M/s Marks Emballage Private Limited, Bhatolikalan, Plot No. 1 Baddi District Solan for manufacturing of Paper or Paperboard Labels etc. M/s Allkind Healthcare Unit-II Village Thana, Tehsil Baddi, District Solan for manufacturing of Tubes, Liquid Bottle, M/s Venkys India Limited, Village Panjhera and Kolanwala, Tehsil Panjehra, District Solan for manufacturing of Chicks and Layers, Culls and M/s Sheikh Arms and Ammunition OPC Pvt. Ltd. Vill. Bankala, PO Shambhuwala,Tehsil Nahan, Distt. Sirmour for manufacturing of Arms and Ammunition.

Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority approved expansion proposal of M/s Salsan Steels Pvt. Ltd, Upmohal Ram Nagar, Tehsil Gagret, Distt Una for manufacturing Unit of TMT Bars, Angle, Channel etc, M/s Himalayan Hygienic Food And Drinks Pvt. Ltd, VPO Chalola, Tehsil and Distt. Una for manufacturing of Mineral Water and Juices etc. M/s Ruchira Printing and Packaging, Industrial Area Kala Amb, Nahan Distt. Sirmour for manufacturing of Mono Cartons, Corrugated Boxes etc. M/s Horizon Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Mauza Moginand, Nahan, Distt. Sirmour for manufacturing of Tablets, Capsules, Ayurvedic Products, Surgical products, Cosmetics products etc, M/s Naxpar Pharma Private Limited, Village Gurumajra, Tehsil Baddi, Distt. Solan for manufacturing of Ointment, Dry Powder, Capsules, Cream, Shampoo, Lotion, Hair Oil etc, M/s Pharma Force Lab Unit II, I.A. Gondpur Distt. Sirmour for manufacturing of Liquid Oral, Ointment, Tablets and Dry Powder.