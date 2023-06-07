Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Holds Extensive Discussions with Stakeholders to Boost Industries and Tourism

In a bid to foster economic growth and attract investments, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in extensive deliberations with industries and tourism stakeholders of the Solan district. Emphasizing the significance of prompt implementation of investments over bureaucratic hurdles, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to bring substantial investments into the state for youth employment and increased revenue.

To facilitate and support investments, the State Government plans to establish a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bureau. This bureau will simplify the process by providing a unified platform for potential investors to acquire all necessary clearances within a specified timeframe.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the government’s commitment to accelerating stalled investment projects and attracting new ventures. With a particular focus on transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State, the government intends to introduce the nation’s inaugural ‘Green Hydrogen Policy’ and develop six ‘Green Corridors’ for Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the state.

Ensuring a favourable environment for investments, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s resolve to eliminate obstacles faced by investors. The state government aims to actively support the early implementation of projects and promote economic development.

Incentives are being offered to investors in the proposed Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device Park, with the state government actively developing the necessary infrastructure for these mega projects. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan revealed plans to establish a land bank, simplifying the land selection process for investors.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed 29 projects and issued instructions to the respective departments.