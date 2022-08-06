Mandi: Intiot Services PVT. LTD., an IIT Mandi incubated startup, won 3rd prize for Best Entrepreneurship award 2022 under Chief Minister’s Startup Innovation Project and New Industries Scheme. The award was given by Bikram Singh, Industries, Transport, Labor, and Employment Minister, Himachal Pradesh.

The first student-faculty-led startup of IIT Mandi is led by four Directors, including Prof. Varun Dutt, Associate Professor, IIT Mandi; Prof. K. V. Uday, Associate Professor, IIT Mandi, Praveen Kumar, Ph.D. Candidate, IIT Mandi and Ankush Pathania, Senior Associate, IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation.

A total of six best-commercialized startups were awarded for converting their ideas into best-commercialized startups for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Intiot’s landslide monitoring system (LMS) was awarded 3rd amongst the top startups initiated in 2019-20. The LMS is the solution for the landslide threats in the hilly terrain.

The Intiot team has deployed around 40 LMS systems in the Himalayas to alert and save people’s lives by early warnings in places susceptible to landslides.

The Industries Department in Shimla organized the Annual Entrepreneurship Awards function, and founders of brilliant startups were awarded under Chief Minister’s Startup, Innovation Project, and New Industries Scheme.

Prof. K.V Uday, Director, Intiot Services PVT. LTD. said, “Intiot Services Pvt Ltd., took charge of commercializing the technique developed at IIT Mandi and reaching to the administration for saving lives of people in Landslides circumstances. We are currently showing adequate success in averting landslide disasters in different parts of Himachal Pradesh.”

Speaking about the Startup ecosystem, Industry Minister Bikram Singh asked the industries department to work more swiftly towards making the Startup policy more effective.