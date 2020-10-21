New Delhi: Ahead of festival season, the Union Government has announced to distribute bonus to its 30.67 lakh non-gazetted employees.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar informed that total 30.67 lakh employees would be benefited by the Bonus announcement and total financial implication of Rs 3,737 crore have been assessed.

The Union Cabinet was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the decision, Union Cabinet has granted approval to pay Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the year 2019-2020 to 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO, ESIC,etc. will be benefitted and the financial implication would be Rs.2,791 crore. Non-PLB or ad-hoc Bonus is given to Non-Gazetted Central Government employees. 13.70 lakh employees would be benefited and Rs.946 crore will be the financial implication for the same.

Payment of Bonus to non-gazetted employees for their performance in the preceding year is usually made before Durga Puja/Dussehra season. The Government is announcing the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) and ad hoc bonus for its non-gazetted employees to be disbursed immediately.