Shimla: To scale up the ease of doing business and to minimize delay in getting requisite approvals through a single-roof facilitation mechanism the government of Himachal Pradesh is establishing an Investment Bureau in the State.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh hold a meeting to discuss the modalities of the proposed investment bureau on Wednesday evening. The Investment Bureau would replace the old ‘single-window’ system and would be given the powers to approve investment proposals, said the Chief Minister.

The Investment Bureau would be set up under the Industries department and will comprise officers from all the concerned departments to facilitate hassle-free investment and would work together to ensure that the investment cases are processed quickly and efficiently. Additionally, penal provisions would be in place for the officers responsible for the delay.

The bureau would consist of two committees, an executive committee be formed under the CEO of the Investment Bureau responsible to oversee investment cases on a day-to-day basis, whereas an apex committee will be headed by the Chief Minister. The apex committee will be responsible for approving investment proposals.

The Chief Minister said that the establishment of the Investment Bureau aims to expedite the approval process, allowing investors to start their work soon after applying and the State Government would make necessary amendments in law as well to empower the Investment Bureau. The state government is expecting investment in Tourism besides attracting investments in IT, solar energy, green hydrogen and other sectors.