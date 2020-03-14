Shimla: As a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh Government today announced to close all government and private schools, colleges and universities till March 31.

Making an announcement during the Budget Session today, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur clarified that the closure of educational institutions was a precautionary measure. He stated that the state hasn’t reported any positive case of coronavirus but closing institutions were just a precautionary measure.

The CM said the health department was fully prepared and vigil to tackle the coronavirus threat and there was no need for fear or panic. He assured to provide proper monitoring at entry points.

The state government also announced to close all Cinema hall till 31st March.