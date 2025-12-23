Himachal Pradesh is shifting its industrial focus towards emerging sectors such as green mobility and data centres to accelerate industrial growth and build a distinct identity in the digital economy. The State Government has identified a range of future-ready industries to move beyond traditional sectors while ensuring sustainable development and employment generation.

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the government has prioritised Green Mobility, Defence Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Food Processing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electronic Chips, and Data Centres as key sectors for investment. He said this strategy is aimed at strengthening industrialisation while promoting technological self-reliance.

Highlighting green mobility, Chauhan said the State is encouraging investments in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and allied components. He added that this approach would help protect the environment and generate employment, supporting Himachal Pradesh’s goal of developing as a Green Industrial Hub. The minister also said the State’s strong pharmaceutical base would benefit from research-driven and advanced manufacturing investments.

On the digital front, Chauhan said sectors such as AI, electronic chips, and data centres would create high-skilled job opportunities for the youth and give Himachal Pradesh a stronger presence on the Digital India map. These sectors are expected to attract technology-driven industries and boost innovation.

The Industry Minister said the government is in regular contact with leading industrialists to frame a robust investment strategy. By leveraging its policy framework, skilled workforce, and geographical advantages, Himachal Pradesh aims to position itself as a preferred destination for next-generation industries.