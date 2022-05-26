2520 likely to get employment opportunity

Shimla: The state government has approved to set up of 18 new industry projects.

The State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority decision would attract investment of approximately Rs. 918.08 crore and generate employment potential of about 2520 persons.

Chemicon Life Sciences Private Limited would set up a plant in Nalagarh to manufacture Remdesivir, Pantolprazole for Sodium, while Bhakra Pharma gets permission to set up a plant at Nalagarh.

Marc Laboratories was given permission to set up Manufacturing of API Bulk Drugs in Nalagarh, while Okaya EV Private Limited granted permission for manufacturing of Front Suspension, Rear Grip, Alloy Wheel etc.

Besides, setting up new industrial units, the Monitoring authority has approved expansion proposals for Shree Naina Plastic Inc, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd., Goyal Furnace Pvt. Ltd. and Accent Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.