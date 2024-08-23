Shimla – In a significant move to ensure transparency in the auction of mining leases, the Himachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Steel. The MoU aims to facilitate e-auction services for mining leases and composite licenses in the state. The agreement was formalized by Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on behalf of the state government, with MSTC being represented by Regional Manager Nitin Anand.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that the state is set to auction two significant limestone blocks located in the Arki tehsil of Solan district and the Sunni tehsil of Shimla district. These blocks are known for their high-quality limestone, making them highly valuable for various industries, including cement, steel, glass, and fertilizer production.

“The signing of this MoU with MSTC marks a crucial step toward ensuring a transparent and efficient auction process for our state’s mineral resources,” said Chauhan. He emphasized that the e-Auction platform provided by MSTC will help eliminate any potential malpractices, thereby securing fair opportunities for all bidders.

Boost to State Revenue and Local Employment

Minister Chauhan also highlighted the economic benefits of the upcoming auctions. The successful auction of these mineral-rich limestone blocks is expected to significantly boost the state’s revenue. Additionally, it will create employment opportunities for the local population, contributing to the overall economic development of the region.

The transparent auction process will not only attract more investors but also enhance the credibility of the state’s mining operations. This initiative is in line with the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable and responsible mining practices in Himachal Pradesh.

With the successful implementation of the e-auction process, the state government is optimistic about future auctions and the potential for further mineral discoveries. The partnership with MSTC is seen as a strategic move to streamline the auction process, ensuring that the state maximizes its mineral resources while adhering to the highest standards of transparency and accountability.