Dept. of Animal Genetics and Breeding raises bucks after two stages of selection and scientific management

Palampur: Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ashok Kumar Sarial has underlined the importance of goat farming in Himachal Pradesh. Prof. Sarial, while interacting with goat farmers after distributing 21 superior Gaddi breeding bucks to 21 different progressive goat farmers of the State, said that owing to vast high-altitude pastures, goat farming has a bright future in Himachal Pradesh. He said that it can help in doubling the farmers’ income.

Prof Sarial said that bucks were provided to the farmers with the objectives to bring about overall breed improvement of the existing Gaddi goats. He told that the scientists from the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, Dr.G.C. Negi College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (COVAS) have raised the bucks after two stages of selection and scientific management. VC claimed

“Bucks are free from any disease which can be transmitted to the progeny through the bucks like brucellosis which results in abortions and ultimately heavy economic losses to the farmers.”

Agri varsity Vice-Chancellor advised goat farmers to fully utilize the potential of these breeding bucks, as superior breeding buck will pass on desired productivity traits in the progeny and ultimately it will improve the income of the farmers. He also congratulated the project team for their hard work under migratory field conditions for the benefit of tribal people.

Dr Y.P. Thakur, Director Extension Education, highlighted the role of breeding bucks for improving the overall productivity of the flock. Dr. Mandeep Sharma, Dean COVAS emphasized the utility of the project to the farmers.

Dr. P.K. Dogra, Principal Investigator of the project, told that the ongoing All India Co-ordinated Research Project on Goat Improvement was being implemented under the umbrella of Central Institute for Research on Goats located at Makhdoom, Mathura.

During the last five years, 129 such superior breeding bucks had been provided to the farmers. These were performing very well in the field. He told that about 1000 pure Gaddi goats were being monitored under the project. The project was being implemented under migratory field conditions by providing strategic breeding, feeding and health control inputs.