University Management reportedly failed to pay the salary, Staff on strike from last 10 days

Shimla: Shimla Rural legislature Vikramaditya Singh has raised the issue of non-payment of salary of teaching and non-teaching staff of Waknaghat based Bahra University with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Vikramaditya Singh, in a letter to the Chief Minister, highlighted the grievances of the students as staff of the University are on strike following the non-payment of the salary of various months. Singh demanded immediate and appropriate action against the University management. MLA also attached a letter of students, who had sought Vikramaditya’s intervention in the matter.

Earlier, students of Bahra University had written to Vikramaditya Singh and apprised him about the ongoing strike of staff at the University.

It’s learned that the staff of the University haven’t paid salary from the last 6 months and after failing to get any positive response from the management, teaching and non-teaching staff of the University gone on strike, which is affecting the academics of the University.

Earlier, as well, the staff of the University had staged a protest for streamlining their salaries, but all their efforts failed to get the desired result. Even staff of the University had approached Education Regulatory Commission and UGC, but all their effort failed to get the intervention of the administration. Amidst the salary issue, most of the staff has resigned from the university and it’s reliably learned that the University has hired under-qualified faculty. which need administration immediate attention.

Recently, fake degree scam had rocked the state, in which 2 Universities are under investigation and now reports of a strike in a private university raising questions over the functioning of the private universities. The state of Himachal Pradesh has 17 private universities and 9 of them are in Solan district alone.