Shimla: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, hasn’t approved the four laning of Pinjore-Nalagarh.

In a question raised by the Nalagarh and Baddi legislatures Lakhwinder Rana and Paramjit Singh in the ongoing budget session of the assembly, PWD tabled the information of four laning of Pinjore- Baddi- Nalagarh stretch of NH-21A (New NH-105).

Due to the heavy traffic rush on the road, which resulted in heavy traffic during the working hours, almost jammed the vehicular movement. Therefore, it was demanded to widen the 31.17 Km (17.37 Km in HP & 13.80 Km falls in Haryana) road and the state government subsequently proposed and sent it to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

As per the information, total land of 38.95 hectare (45 mtr. Width road) (Pvt Land 25.69 Hectare and Govt Land 13.26 Hectare) is proposed to be acquired and as of now 17.23 Hectare land (Pvt Land – 13.02 Hectare, Govt Land – 4.21 Hectare) has been acquired.

Widening of the Nalagarh-Baddi-Pinjore raod is a need of the hour. Increasing vehicular movement are creating frequent traffic jams and also adding to the pollution in the region.