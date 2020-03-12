Shimla: BJP has fielded Indu Goswami as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Goswami, who hails from the Baijnath area of Kangra, had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election against Congress’ Ashish Butail from Palampur constituency.

Indu Goswami had hold the position of State Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila President. She had resigned as State BJP Mahila President in July 2019.

She also remained a Chairperson of the State Commission for Women wduring 1998 to 2000 and Chairperson of State Social Welfare Board Himachal Pradesh from 2000 to 2003.

A Rajya Sabha seat of the state was fall vacant after completion of the tenure of MP Viplove Thakur. The polling would be held on March 26, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The State Election Committee of the BJP, which met here on March 9, had forwarded the names of Mahender Pandey, National Organisational Secretary for BJP Frontal Organisation and Cells, former State BJP President Satpal Satti and Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Kangra.