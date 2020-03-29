Shimla: In compliance to the directions of the Supreme Court of India in respect of contagion of Coronavirus in prisons, a high-powered committee headed by Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, has granted temporary bail to the under trials for a maximum period of three months.

The Committee has decided to give temporary bail to the first-time offender, facing trial for offences punishable up to seven years and are in the custody for last three months or more.

The decision of temporary release of prisoners has been taken to ensure social distancing and to avoid spread of COVID-19 virus.

District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police will make arrangements for transmission of prisoners on release from bail to their respective places. These prisoners will be released only after proper medical examination by the jail authority and will ensure that the policy of the state government regarding complete lockdown is not violated.

Committee has also decided that the application for temporary bail may be filed online to prevent gathering in masses in the courts or government offices.

The release of convicts under trials from outside the state or foreigners wasn’t considered in view of the national lockdown.

It has also been decided that competent authority will expedite the applications of eligible convicts to maximize release on parole/furloughs as per rules and procedure who have been convicted with imprisonment up to seven years. The competent authority will also expedite the matter of release of convicts under section 432 of CRPC which are pending with them, as per rule.