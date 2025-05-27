Supreme Court Collegium proposes elevation of senior Himachal judge

Shimla: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, senior judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as the next Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. His name has been proposed to fill the vacancy that will arise following the transfer of the current Chief Justice.

The Collegium’s recommendation highlights Justice Chauhan’s extensive judicial experience and administrative capability. He has twice served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and is known for his deep understanding of legal principles and balanced approach to justice.

Born on January 9, 1964, in Rohru, Shimla district, Justice Chauhan completed his early education at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. He went on to earn a graduate degree with honours from D.A.V. College, Chandigarh, and a law degree from Punjab University. In 1989, he enrolled as an advocate and began his practice in the Himachal Pradesh High Court under the mentorship of the renowned senior advocate Lala Chhabil Das. Over the years, he gained expertise in all major branches of law.

The recommendation is now pending approval by the President of India, after which Justice Chauhan will formally assume the office of Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.