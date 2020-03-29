Shimla: India has crossed 1000 coronavirus affected cases today. As per official data so far 1029 people have affected from it and 84 has fully recovered, while 919 cases are still active. 25 has lost their lives from killer virus.

So far Coronavirus cases have been reported in 27 states and Union Territories.

Highest 186 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, while Karela has 182 cases. 6 people in Maharashtra has lost their lives and 5 reported died in Gujrat and 3 in Karnataka.

Andaman and Nicobar has reported 9 coronavirus cases.

In North India Jammu and Kashmir has reported 33 cases, Punjab 38 and Haryana 35. 3 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh. Out of which 2 have fully recovered, while I died in Tanda Medical Hospital. Uttarakhand has 6 cases and Chandigarh has reported 8 coronavirus cases.

The Union Govt has ordered complete lockdown in the country. The state of Himachal, Punjab and Haryana has clamped curfew to stop the virus to further spread.