Nine seats reserved for ST for the first time

Commission recommends additional seats in assembly for Kashmiri Migrants and displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Kashmir

New Delhi: The Jammu-Kashmir delimitation commission on Thursday signed the final order for the delimitation of the union territory.

The panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, (a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India), Sushil Chandra, (Chief Election Commissioner) and K. K. Sharma, (State Election Commissioner, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir), as Ex-Officio members of the Delimitation Commission, concluded the delimitation exercise on Thursday, paving way for the much-awaited assembly polls in the Valley.

The Gazette notification for the same has also been published today.

As per the final Delimitation Order, out of the 90 Assembly Constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of the Jammu region and 47 of the Kashmir region.

Commission has recommended reserving 9 assembly constituencies for STs, out of which,6 are in the Jammu region and 3 ACs in the Valley.

There are five Parliamentary Constituencies in the region. The Delimitation Commission has seen the Jammu & Kashmir region as one single Union Territory. Therefore, one of the Parliamentary Constituency has been carved out combining the Anantnag region in the Valley and the Rajouri & Poonch of the Jammu region. By this reorganisation, each Parliamentary Constituency will have an equal number of 18 Assembly Constituencies each.

Names of some Assembly Constituencies have also been changed keeping in view the demand of local representatives.

The Commission has recommended giving some representations for Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, by way of the nomination of representatives.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carved out from the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), passed by the Parliament. The delimitation of Assembly Constituencies in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was governed by the Constitution of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Representation of People Act 1957. The Assembly seats in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were last delimited in 1995 based on the 1981 Census.