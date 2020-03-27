SJVN to procure 6 ventilators for IGMC and 5 for Tanda Medical college

Shimla: To deal with killer Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SJVN Limited has decided to donate Rs 1 Crore to buy ventilators for IGMC and Tanda Medical Hospital.

Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Limited’s Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), stated that the Six ventilators will be procure by Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, five ventilators by Dr Rajender Prasad Medical College, Tanda and some ventilators in Rampur Hospital at Khaneri.

SJVN has decided to extend financial support to provide other essential items like masks, sanitizers and gloves to these health institutions.