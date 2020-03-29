No Coronavirus positive case in Himachal Now

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to check inter and intra State exodus for atleast 4-5 days because this could prove very counterproductive and defeat the sole purpose of social distancing.

The state government has already decided to quarantine person who has crossed over to the state for 14 days. To facilitate the people, the govt has created a tele-medicine hub under National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh which would be connected through Health and Wellness Centres in different parts of the State. Wellness Centres would work daily in two shifts from 8 AM to 8 PM and provide consultancy in medicine, paediatrics and psychiatry.

Despite reports of shortage of masks and other needed equipments, the CM has claimed of arranging adequate number of ventilators and sufficient number of PPE kits in hospitals.

As per govt report, as many as 2409 people had returned from the foreign countries to the State. So far 724 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period. Investigations of 29 persons for COVID-19 had been done today out of which 24 samples from Tanda Medical College were found negative and report of 5 samples collected in IGMC Shimla were also found negative.

The state has so far investigated 179 persons for coronavirus. And administration has revealed that the only negative case of coronavirus has tested negative as well. The COVID-19 positive person was admitted in Tanda Medical College. Earlier, other COVID-19 case was tested negative and now the state has no coronavirus patients.