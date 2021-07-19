Shimla Police has nabbed three accused from Delhi who broke into a rehabilitation center at Shoghi, 14 kilometers away from Shimla and threatened the workers with a country-made pistol.

The accused have been identified as Prashant Dharmani, resident of Bilaspur district, Sabhya Thakur, resident of Delhi, and Deepak.

Prashant Dharmani is a drug addict who was discharged from the same rehabilitation centre a few months ago.

According to the complaint lodged by Mukul Thakur, who provides voluntary services in the rehabilitation centre, Prashant Dharmani along with another accused reached there around 6:00 PM and asked about the whereabouts of Ashish. At the same time, he abused Thakur and scuffle with him, and threatened him with a country-made pistol. He also robbed Rs 20,000 and fled from the spot.

Taking immediate action, police constituted three teams to arrest the accused. A police team with the assistance of a technical team tracked the accused. On Sunday, the two of the main accused were arrested from Delhi while the other was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. They have been brought to Shimla.

Superintendent of Police Shimla Chawla all addressing media said that the accused will be presented in the court any case under sections 452, 454, 504, 506, 380, and section 25 of the Arms act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is going on.