Buses being sanitized, N-95 masks available in all hospitals and medical colleges

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has taken preventive measures to ward off the threat of Coronavirus. The state has so far reported eight suspected cases of Corona Virus and their test reports have come out to be negative.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while interactive with the media, said that nodal officers have been appointed at state and district level to monitor the situation and helpline 104 has also been activated.

Thakur said that to deal with the situation, quick reaction teams have been posted at the state and district level. He said that buses are being sanitized in Himachal Pradesh and passengers are also being educated.

Those coming from foreign countries are being kept in quarantine and Health Department is taking regular update of their health condition, he further added.

The state govt has set up isolation wards in Indra Gandhi Medical College Shimla and Dr. Rajender Prasad Medical College Tanda. Whereas, separate wards have been identified at district level hospitals. Beside this, 50-50 bedded quarantine facility has been identified in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala.

The CM claimed that personal preventive instruments and N-95 masks have been made available in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state.

The state government, as a precautionary measure, has already closed schools, colleges and universities in the state have been closed till 31st March, 2020, besides, a banning organising fairs, festivals and sports tournaments across the state.