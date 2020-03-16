Shimla: Taking precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19, The Government of India has declared “masks 2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N.95 masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities by amending the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Govt Spokesperson said that the State Government has accordingly, brought masks 2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N.95 masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities within the purview of the Himachal Pradesh, Hoarding and Profiteering Prevention Order, 1977 till 30th June, 2020.

He said that now, any act of hoarding as well as profiteering in respect of these commodities would attract penal provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Besides, officers and field functionaries of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, powers for conducting inspections, search and seizures under the aforementioned order have also been conferred upon the Additional/Deputy/Assistant Drug Controllers, Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, Medical Officers (Health) and Drug Inspectors in their respective jurisdictions.