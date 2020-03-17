HRTC to buy 100 Electric Buses

Shimla: Board of Directors of Himachal Road Transport Corporation approved the enhancement of salary of drivers by Rs. 7700 to Rs. 8310. Board also approved to increase the grade pay of contractual employees from 100 to 125 percent.

A proposal to increase reservation under kith and kin employment policy from five per cent to 10 per cent has been made which would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

The HRTC Board also decided to give priority in employment to the kin of those who die while on duty.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur revealed that the approval was given to provide wages to part time and daily wage workers at par with the employees of the state government.

The discussion was also held on providing facility of accident policy to the drivers and conductors of the corporation and it was decided that proposals would be invited in this regard from various service providers within two weeks.

The Board approved that the Corporation would enhance the share to 14 per cent to its employees under New Pension Scheme on the analogy of the state government.

HRTC Board also given approval to purchase 100 electric buses with the financial assistance of the government of India and 267 other buses with assistance from the state government. The pending leave encashment of the pensioners will be released for which a provision of rupees seven crore has been made.

The decision has been made to provide four percent interim relief to the pensioners of the corporation from April, 2020 besides releasing the arrears of DA due from May 2015 to May 2016.