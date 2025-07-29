Chandigarh-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi Highways Closed; Massive Landslides and Flooding Paralyse District

Mandi – Torrential rains triggered a devastating cloudburst in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, leaving three people dead and one woman missing. The incident has caused widespread destruction across the city and nearby areas, with key national highways blocked and dozens of vehicles buried or swept away.

The cloudburst hit early Tuesday morning in Mandi city’s Jail Road area, where three individuals were swept away by a sudden surge of water. One of the victims, a woman, was found dead—her body trapped between vehicles buried in the debris. Despite intense rescue efforts, another woman remains missing. Rescue operations are being carried out by the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma supervising operations at the site.

The Police Control Room has confirmed that landslides at multiple locations—4 Mile, 9 Mile (near Pandoh), and Dwara (near Aut)—have led to the complete suspension of traffic on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of National Highway-21. Simultaneously, the Chandigarh-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi highways have been closed since last night due to continuous landslides at Jhalogi, Dwada, and other points.

Several parts of Mandi city, including the Zonal Hospital area, have been inundated or damaged. A major landslide also occurred above the PWD Division Office and the Superintending Engineer Office in Dharmpur, where several vehicles have been buried under mud and rocks.

Floodwaters from the overflowing Beas, Suketi, and Sakodi ravines entered residential areas, causing panic and fear among locals who spent the night awake and alert. Authorities have warned of further risks as rain continues unabated in the region, complicating rescue and relief operations.

Traffic remains suspended on both key highways, leaving many commuters stranded and cutting off access to upper hill areas. Emergency teams are working to clear debris and restore connectivity, but progress is slow due to continued rainfall and the scale of destruction.