Govt preparing Policy for web media: CM announces

Shimla: Media works as a bridge between government and society and it has played a very significant role in making people aware about the situation and encouraged them to do positive activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Himachal Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the webinar on the occasion of National Press Day here today.

Chief Minister said that the Corona pandemic has adversely affected the world economy and the fourth pillar of democracy was not an exception. He said that the biggest causality of the lockdown was the print media, where many lost jobs and faced salary cuts. He also remembered media personnel, who got infected with virus and few even lost their lives. Although the digital media and print media faced many challenges at ground level, yet it played a crucial role in spreading information to the people across the nation, CM further added.

Himachal CM emphasized for effective interaction between government agencies, media and the public to develop trust. He acknowledged constructive role of media in highlighting government initiatives and providing valuable feedback regarding shortcomings.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was preparing Policy for web media which was underway for proper management of the web portals. Emphasizing on the impact of the social media, CM asked to use it wisely and prudently.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Rajneesh said that it was due to the Covid pandemic that the Department decided to hold a webinar to ensure participation of maximum number of journalists.

Editor-in-Chief Uttam Hindu Irwin Khanna, Editor-in-Chief Divya Himachal Anil Soni, Senior journalists Dhananjaya Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Ravinder Makhaik, J.M. Sharma and Aarti Sharma also participated in the interactive session.