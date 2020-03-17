Rs. 229.01 crores sanctioned for 1156 accounts in Himachal

New Delhi: Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, revealed that Rs 20,466.94 crores of loans have been sanctioned under Stand Up India Scheme to over 91,000 accounts upto 10.03.2020 since inception of the Scheme.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has received Rs. 229.01 crore under Stand Up India Scheme to 1156 accounts.

Giving the details of the Scheme, the Minister said that Stand-Up India Scheme was launched by the Government on 5th April, 2016. The Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one-woman borrower, per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), for setting up greenfield enterprises in the manufacturing, services or the trading sectors.