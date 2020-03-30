New Delhi: To help stranded native, the state government has set up a Corntrol Room at Himachal Bhawan New Delhi. Deputy Resident Commissioner Delhi Vivek Mahajan informed that control room will be operational 24X7.

Mahajan said that those in distress or stranded in NCR can contact on the helpline numbers that will function round the clock. He said that the helpline numbers available from 10 AM to 5 PM are 011 23716574, 23711964, 24105386 where’s helpline numbers available between 5 PM to 10 AM are 011 23716124 / 25/26/27 and 011 24105386/87/88.

Deputy Resident Commissioner further said that Himachal chapter has been created comprising the prominent Himachali citizens/NGOs who have agreed to help the people of their respective area at Delhi NCR in distress. Anyone stranded native at Delhi NCR may contact them.

Meanwhile, the administration has completely sealed the border and if anyone tried to enter the state, would be kept at the quarantine facility for mandatory 14 days. In view of spread of Coronavirus, the state government has sealed all entry points in Kangra and Una districts and deployed heavy police force to check the inflow of residents. Administration appealing the people of the residents of the state to cooperate during this difficult time.