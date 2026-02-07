Shimla: The number of HIV-positive cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen sharply, with drug abuse identified as a major factor behind the increase. Health officials say the shift from oral drug use to injecting Chitta (heroin) and the sharing of syringes are contributing to the spread of HIV, especially among young people.

According to data from the Health Department, the percentage of HIV-positive cases linked to Chitta use has risen from 7.22 percent last year to 20 percent this year. Overall, HIV-positive patients in the state increased from 5,897 in 2024–25 to 6,490 in 2025–26, an increase of 593 patients.

Officials said nearly 60 percent of those affected are in the age group of 16 to 45 years, including students and people of working age. The rise is tied to unsafe behaviour among drug users, including syringe sharing, which dramatically increases the risk of HIV infection.

Earlier, many drug users consumed Chitta orally. However, health authorities noted a significant increase in injecting drug use, where users share needles and syringes. This practice is now being recognised as a key driver in the transmission of HIV in the state.

Inmates in de-addiction centres and jails are also among those affected, indicating that the problem is spreading in multiple settings.

District-wise figures show Kangra reporting the highest number of HIV-positive cases at 1,722, followed by Hamirpur with 1,071 cases. Mandi has reported 794 cases, Una 707, Bilaspur 468, Shimla 335, Solan 326, Kullu 299, Chamba 196, Sirmaur 159, Kinnaur 30, and Lahaul-Spiti 12 cases.

The Health Department said the infection rate is higher in men, but the disease is affecting a significant number of young people of both genders.

To curb the rise, the department has launched a series of initiatives. Colleges and communities are being used to educate young people about HIV and safe behaviour. Awareness campaigns and AIDS testing camps have been organised across the state. The department is also seeking help from non-governmental organisations to extend outreach and education.

Teams are conducting screening and counselling in border areas of several districts, including Baddi, Nurpur, Fatehpur, and Tisa, where the spread of the disease is being carefully monitored.

Rajiv Kumar, Director of the Himachal Pradesh AIDS Control Society, said many individuals were found to be HIV-positive only after testing, despite being unaware of their status for years. Those diagnosed have been provided with medication to manage the disease and reduce the risk of further spread.

Health officials emphasised that controlling drug abuse, discouraging syringe sharing, and spreading awareness among young people are crucial steps in reversing the rising trend of HIV infections in the state.