Shimla: SJVN Limited is donating Rs. 5 crores to Prime Minister’s CARES Fund for relief work in combating the impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus, a highly contagious disease has gripped the whole world in its clutches. The outbreak of the disease has resulted in exponential growth of persons infected with virus on daily basis. In India, the pandemic is posing severe health and economic challenges with rise in number of cases.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, informed that as a responsible Corporate citizen and understanding the seriousness of fight against the Covid-19, SJVN has decided to contribute an amount of Rupees 5,00,00,000/- (Five Crores) to the PM CARES Fund.

The Prime Minister of the country has set up a charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund). This fund will act as a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected.

SJVN has always been in forefront in supporting the society and the government for tackling any issues which affect the country or its people. To fight the Coronavirus spread, SJVN has already committed an amount of around Rupees One Crores by way of support for purchasing ventilators by the Hospitals; by distributing Personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, etc.; setting up of quarantine units in its project hospitals; distribution of food and other essential items to the needy.

SJVN employees have also contributed an amount of Rs. 32 Lakhs from their salaries to combat the Corona challenge.