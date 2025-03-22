Shimla: Outsourced employees in Himachal Pradesh have strongly criticized the state government, accusing it of misleading workers and failing to fulfill promises regarding their job security and policy changes. The recent statement by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Vidhan Sabha regarding changes in outsourcing policy and permanent jobs has drawn sharp reactions from employee unions.

Workers argue that the government has yet to formulate a clear policy for outsourced employees, despite repeated assurances. The earlier promise of removing middlemen in outsourcing now appears hollow, as recruitment is being conducted through the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), which in turn relies on private outsourcing agencies. This, employees claim, leads to unnecessary delays in salary payments and increased bureaucratic hurdles.

Kamal Jeet Dogra, President of the Himachal Pradesh Health Outsource Union, stated that outsourced employees have been left disappointed by the budget, as no provisions were made for their welfare. He criticized the government for ignoring their demands and failing to create a clear policy for regularization.

Outsourced Employees Feel Sidelined in the Budget

Despite budgetary provisions for various sectors, outsourced employees feel ignored. The nominal increase in the minimum wage is seen as inadequate, with no concrete measures announced for their welfare. Many had expected policy reforms and job security commitments, but their demands remain unaddressed.

Before coming to power, Congress had made commitments regarding outsourced employees. However, workers now feel betrayed as their concerns have not been prioritized. Employee unions have criticized the government for focusing more on correcting previous administration’s policies rather than implementing new reforms that benefit outsourced workers.

Outsourcing: A Long-Standing Concern

Himachal Pradesh has thousands of outsourced employees working in key government departments like health, education, and public works. Many have been serving for years on contract-based employment with no job security or benefits. Their key demands include regularization, timely salary payments, and the elimination of outsourcing agencies acting as intermediaries.

Employees argue that the outsourcing system has been used as a cost-cutting mechanism at the expense of worker rights. The lack of job security and low wages make it difficult for them to sustain their families. They believe that the government must take concrete steps toward systemic reforms rather than merely tweaking existing arrangements.

Growing Discontent Among Outsourced Employees

Outsourced workers feel that their concerns are overlooked because they do not belong to privileged sections of society. They argue that political leaders do not take their struggles seriously because none of their family members work under such conditions. The growing frustration has sparked calls for protests, with employee unions demanding immediate action on regularization and fair wages.

With pressure mounting, the state government may have to take decisive steps to address the concerns of outsourced workers across Himachal Pradesh. The coming months could see intensified agitation unless meaningful policy changes are introduced to secure the future of thousands of employees working under uncertain conditions.