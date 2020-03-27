CM seeks volunteers for home delivery of essential items

Shimla: After finding misuse of curfew, the State Government has now changed the timing of curfew for 3 hours daily. Earlier, yesterday, the administration has relaxed curfew for six hours to ensure that the people could purchase the essential commodities , but after finding reports of its misuse, the State Government limits the timing.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur authorised the Deputy Commissioners to fix the relaxation time as per their suitability and requirements of the respective district. He asked Deputy Commissioners

“endeavours should be made on home delivery of essential commodities so that people could not come out from their homes for getting daily need items besides ensuring proper distancing between person to person.”

He asked DCs to evolve mechanism particularly in urban areas by roping in big chains like mega mart, big bazaar and other wholesale sellers to ensure home delivery. He said that in rural areas also Panchayati Raj Institutions could be involved to provide delivery of essential commodities to the people at least nearer to their localities.

To ensure people stay indoor to avoid killer Coronavirus, CM Jai Ram Thakur urged the volunteers to come forward in providing home delivery of essential items to the people.

The Chief Minister said that it should also be ensured that no one is left without food and shelter and same should be provided in the urban areas to the labourers.

Jai Ram Thakur said that it should be ensured that medicine shops were opened and supply of milk and vegetables was adequate in the State so that people do not face any inconvenience in getting these items during the period of relaxation of curfew.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to identify such areas where people could be provided vegetables and milk without any inconvenience and proper social distancing could be maintained. He said that locations should also be identified for street vendors.

Jai Ram Thakur also asked the Deputy Commissioners to make such arrangements that farmers and horticulturists do not face any problem in getting fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides and spray oils for their crops during relaxation of curfew.

Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi assured to evolve mechanism to provide essential commodities to the people at their door steps. ACS R.D. Dhiman claimed of adequate availability of sanitizers and Personal Protection equipment (PPE) kits. DGP S.R. Mardi assured not to harass essential commodities vehicles.