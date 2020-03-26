Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has given relaxation in curfew from 7 AM to 1 PM daily throughout the State to facilitate the people and to ensure that there was minimum inconvenience to them.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur take a stock of the situation in wake of curfew in the State due to outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic. The CM, in a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the state from Shimla today, directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the people in getting essential commodities and to maintain proper social distancing between person to person during relaxation period.

He said that the relaxation in this curfew was only for facilitating the people to purchase daily needs items and not for commuting from one place to other places un-necessarily.

Jai Ram Thakur advised the people to come out of their homes only in emergent situation as this curfew has been imposed for their safety.

Jai Ram Thakur said that state government has decided to extend the closure of all the offices of the state government up to 31 March except those notified by the state government as essential services.

The Chief Minister assured to provide fertilizers to the farmers and horticulturists during of period of relaxation in curfew so that they do not face any problem in their agricultural activities.

He advised people to purchase the essential commodities from the shops nearer to their homes by maintaining appropriate social distancing as it is the proper way to break the chain of corona virus.

He said that liquor vends would also remain opened during the relaxation period of curfew in the State.

He said that state government has decided to take the matter with the governments of Talangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to supply more pulses at the earliest to ensure that there was no scarcity of pulses in the State.

He directed the DC’s of Solan, Kangra and Sirmaur districts to ensure the production in Pharma industries.

Jai Ram Thakur said that as many as 2257 people have been kept under surveillance out of which 636 have completed 28 days of surveillance period. The investigations of 34 persons for COVID-19 have been done today and all were found negative. He said that 133 persons have so far been investigated in the State for corona virus.

He also directed the DC’s to explore possibility of home delivery to the people by major departmental stores in urban areas which would go a long way in maintaining social distancing.

Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi said that urban sanitation must not be ignored and adequate arrangements be made to provide safety equipments to the sanitary workers so that they were not exposed to infections.