In a proactive move to bolster its disaster management capabilities, the Himachal Pradesh State Government has announced the strengthening of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), according to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. This development comes as the government takes necessary steps to address potential disasters in the state and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

With a focus on enhancing the SDRF’s efficiency, Jagat Singh Negi emphasized the recruitment of new personnel for the force. Currently, 126 jawans have completed training conducted by the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Bathinda. These jawans have also been dispatched to various locations for advanced training, equipping them with the latest skills and knowledge required to provide prompt relief during emergencies. Furthermore, the government plans to develop a specialized training program in consultation with the Disaster Management Cell, tailored to meet the unique requirements and conditions of the state.

To support the expansion of the SDRF, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has identified land for the construction of SDRF battalion buildings. The proposed locations include Palampur in Kangra, Pandoh in Mandi and Katasni in Shimla. In this regard, Jagat Singh Negi directed the SDMA to upload the necessary information on the PARIVESH portal by July 15, 2023, to ensure compliance with the Forest Conservation Act for the Mandi and Shimla sites. These infrastructure developments aim to facilitate efficient disaster response and mitigate the damage caused by calamities.

Addressing the upcoming monsoon season, the Revenue Minister directed the SDMA to remain prepared to handle any eventualities that may arise during this period. The state government is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of its residents.

The review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) was attended by Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Chand Sharma, Director cum Special Secretary Revenue-Disaster Management D.C. Rana, SP (Additional Charge) SDRF Shamsher Singh, and other senior officers. Their presence underscores the government’s commitment to comprehensive disaster management planning and preparedness.