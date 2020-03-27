Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has so far succeeded in checking the cases of killer Coronavirus so far. Today samples of 17 people were tested negative against Coronavirus in the state. So far, 150 people have been checked.

Giving information about the status of Coronavirus in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said that till date a total number of 2,409 people have come from other countries, of which 688 people have completed the required monitoring period of 28 days.

Dhiman said 1476 people are still under surveillance and of these 179 people have left the state.

The state has found two positive cases so far and both are under treatment at Tanda Medical College. ACS Health informed out of these two, one patient has been tested negative now.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases are increasing nationwide. Today so far 136 new infected cases have been reported and tally has jumped to 863. Total 2o people has lost their lives to killer bug and it’s likely to affect more people. Worldwide 25,262 have lost their lives and 5,58,416 patients are suffering for Coronavirus. Kerala is worst hit as 176 cases has been reported so far, while Maharashtra 156 cases.