Kangra: In a view of coronavirus threat, the Himachal Pradesh government has notified a lockdown in the revenue district of Kangra with immediate effect till further orders.

During the lockdown all interstate and intrastate movement of public and private stage and contract carriages including taxies, autorickshaws etc will be prohibited. There would be total prohibition on movement or plying of trains ad commercial aircrafts. The private vehicles would be plied only if essentially required for visiting hospitals and for availing or maintenance of essential services. Goods carriage vehicles would however be allowed to ply, in respect of the services provided for in Clause2 of the order.

During this period all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, godown etc would also close their operations except for shops or stores selling groceries, milk, bread, fruit, vegetable, meat, fish and other uncooked food items and their transportation related activities and warehousing. While hospitals, chemist stores, optical stores, pharmaceuticals and soap manufacturing units and their ancillaries together with transportation related activities would remain operational. Besides, petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their gowdowns and their transportation related activities would also be operational. E-commerce (delivery) of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments would also be operational.

Govt notification read that production and manufacturing units, which require continous process, may continue to function, after obtaining required permission from the Deputy Commissioner and following all precautionary protocols, as notified by Health Department from time to time.

Units manufacturing alcohol for medicine/ sanitizers would be operational, subject to all precautionary protocols as notified by Health Department. Deputy Commissioner decision would be final with regard to manufaturing units engaged in production of essential commodities.

The state government has ordered to observe strict home quarantine for all foreign returnees, who landed in India on or after 9th March,2020. All such foreign returnees would mandatorily notify the district Surveillance Officer of the concerned district and 104 toll free number and register themselves for home quarantine, failing which they would be liable for legal action.

During the lockdown people are required to stay at home and come out only for basic purposes, like visit to grocery, vegetable shops, chemists, etc and for essential and permitted work related travel only and that too while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued from time to time.

Under no circumstances, any social/cultural/ sports/ political/ religious/ academic/ family mass gatherings or gathering of any kind and purpose would be permitted at any place.

All the establishments, which are allowed to be kept open, would also ensure social distancing within and outside their premises.

The government offices would be regulated under notification issued on 21st March, 2020, except for offices charged with law and order, magisterial duties, police, armed forces, central para-military forces, health, treasury, urban local bodies, rural development, fire, electricity, water, municipal services, bank/ ATM, print/electronic/ social media, telecom, internet services including IT and ITeS, postal services, supply chain and related transportation and any other service which the DC of the concerned district deems to be essential.