8 challaned for dangerous driving

Manali: Only withing 24 hours after inauguration of Atal Tunnel, three accidents were reported as the motorists driving recklessly. All accidents were reported due to reckless driving and overspeeding.

Now the police have deployed as many as 30 officers to check traffic-related incidents at Atal Tunnel. Police has also started a helpline 8219681600. Gaurav Singh, SP, Kullu, confirmed that the police would keep vigil inside the tunnel and in the area from Palchan to the south portal of the tunnel to ensure the safety of people.

Following the opening of tunnel, huge rush of vehicles of tourists and locals were witnessed.

It’s also spotted in CCTV footage that motorists were stopping vehicles inside the tunnel unnecessary and now administration has issued guidelines and forbid to stop vehicle without any reason inside the tunnel and a case would be registered against the violators.

Dear friends,Please ensure compliance of traffic rules in Atal Tunnel. No stoppages are allowed inside tunnel. Posted by Kullu Police on Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Police will also issue challan if any motorist overspeed inside the tunnel. Doppler radars have been placed inside the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Police has issued 8 challans for dangerous driving and 14 Tourists were also challaned for not wearing face cover.