Nauni/Solan: In an effort to provide good quality sanitizers to the employees and researchers amid the increasing demand for good quality sanitizers as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Nauni based Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry has come out with an in-house herbal moisturizing hand sanitizer.

The product has been developed by the scientists of the Department of Forest Products and was released by Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal. The scientist team led by Principal Phytochemist Dr Yash Pal Sharma, includes scientists Dr Meenu Sood, Dr Rohit Sharma and analyst Chitralekha Bhardwaj, developed the product as per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines using herbal products grown at the university research farm.

In the first phase, the sanitizers will be distributed free of cost to all the offices and department of the university. Dr Yashpal Sharma said

“The product has been developed using local herbal products grown at the university. The alcohol content in this hand-sanitiser is as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and can be used to protect against viral and bacterial strains. Apart from using alcohol which acts as a disinfectant, the product uses several herbal and forest products which further enhances the quality of the sanitizer”

The sanitizer has natural extracted oils and products, which increase the antiseptic properties and act against bacterial contamination. It also provides cooling and natural fragrance along with moisturizing the skin upon use.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal appreciated the efforts of the scientists and urged them to conduct further studies on the parameters where the product can be further improved.