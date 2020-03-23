Shimla: The State government has decided to shut down all the offices of the state government from 24th to 26th March in view of Coronavirus epidemic in the country as well as the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that that all the offices except those notified by the state government as essential services today would remain opened.

Chief Minister urged the employees to remain indoor with their families and not to leave the station as they could be summoned in short notice any time. He said that the employees should also follow all precautionary measures as suggested by the state Health Department from time to time.

Jai Ram Thakur also appealed to the people not to leave the station as they could be putting themselves in trouble during this lock down as all the borders have been sealed and all the modes of transportation had been suspended in the State.

The State Government has already notified lockdown in the entire state. During the lockdown all interstate and intrastate movement of public and private stage and contract carriages including taxies, autorickshaws etc will be prohibited. There would be total prohibition on movement or plying of trains and commercial aircrafts. All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, godowns etc would close their operations except for shops or stores selling groceries, milk, bread, fruit, vegetable, meat, fish and other uncooked food items and their transportation related activities and warehousing.