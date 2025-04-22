Shimla – Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience unstable weather over the next few days, with rain expected in the higher reaches and a significant rise in temperatures in the plains.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, a fresh Western Disturbance is set to affect the state’s weather. Light rainfall is likely in the high hill regions and adjoining mid-hill areas on April 22 and again from April 24 to 27. However, weather conditions are expected to remain clear across the entire state on April 23 and April 28.

While hill areas may get temporary relief from rising heat due to sporadic showers, the plains of Himachal are likely to face increasing temperatures. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Following this, a gradual increase of another 2 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely over the next four to five days.

Similarly, the minimum temperature is also forecast to rise by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius during this period in many parts of the state. This temperature surge could bring heatwave-like conditions in the lowland regions, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and parts of Kangra district.