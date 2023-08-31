TELKA, CHAMBA – In a shocking turn of events, a private company operating in Telka, Chamba, has disappeared without a trace, leaving behind a trail of financial ruin and despair for countless investors. The company, which specialized in chit-fund operations, is believed to have siphoned off approximately Rs 1.5 crore from unsuspecting individuals who had placed their hard-earned money with the firm. The sudden closure of the company’s office has left investors in a state of disbelief and fury.

The ill-fated saga began half a decade ago when the private company set up shop in Telka, promising lucrative returns on investments to eager depositors. With alluring assurances of a 12 per cent interest rate on deposited amounts, the company managed to win over the trust of the local populace. Adding to the air of legitimacy were reports of company employees, some even posted from local and district headquarters, who diligently conducted transactions, reinforcing the investors’ confidence.

Over the course of three to four years, the company’s operations appeared to be running smoothly. Investors poured their savings into fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) accounts, hoping to secure their financial futures. However, the stability was short-lived, as the company abruptly shuttered its doors, leaving investors high and dry. The promised returns never materialized, and panic quickly spread among those who had entrusted their money to the company’s care.

The aftermath has been a flurry of frustration and legal action. Distraught villagers, feeling the weight of their financial losses, banded together and lodged a formal complaint at the Telka police post. The police, now at the forefront of the investigation, have vowed to uncover the truth behind the company’s sudden disappearance and the alleged misappropriation of funds.

In their complaint, the aggrieved investors have accused the company’s employees of orchestrating an elaborate swindle. With enticing promises and a well-orchestrated display of professionalism, the employees won over the trust of investors. As the investigation unfolds, it is becoming evident that this was a calculated ruse to dupe innocent individuals of their savings.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said that the complaint has been registered, and police have started an investigation.

As Telka grapples with the fallout of this chit-fund scandal, questions loom large about the regulatory mechanisms that allowed such a scheme to flourish undetected for years. The incident serves as a stark reminder for investors to exercise caution and due diligence before entrusting their money to any financial institution, no matter how promising the returns may seem.”