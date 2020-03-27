Shimla: The Education Department has directed the private to extend the last date of depositing school fees by 30th April without any late fee. The order is applicable to all private schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and HP Board.

Director of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh Dr. Amarjeet Sharma said that the management of the concerned private schools would have to take appropriate action to intimate the parents of the students regarding decision of the department.

Dr. Sharma said that it has come to the notice of the department that some private schools functioning in the state have fixed the last date for submission of school fees as March 30.

In view of the circumstances arising due to Coronavirus, it is not possible for the parents to deposit the school fees by the said date, so it has been decided to extend the last date for depositing the fees.