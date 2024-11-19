Solan: Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tashkent Pharmaceutical Institute, an institution in Uzbekistan established in 1937. This collaboration aims to foster international academic and research exchange in pharmaceutical sciences, strengthening global ties in the field.

The MoU was formalized during the International Conference on Pharmaceutics and Life Sciences: Frontiers of Research and Education (ICPL-2024). Dr. Deepak Kumar, Professor at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Coordinator of iHUB Shoolini, represented Shoolini University. Dr. Kumar was invited to deliver a plenary lecture on the first day of the conference and a public lecture at the Pharmaceutical Technical University, Tashkent, on the second day.

Acknowledging the visionary leadership of Shoolini University’s Chancellor, Prof. P.K. Khosla, and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Atul Khosla, Dr. Kumar credited their unwavering support for enabling such global collaborations. Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand and President (Innovation) Prof. Ashish Khosla also commended Dr. Kumar for his efforts in advancing the university’s academic and research endeavours.

This partnership with Tashkent Pharmaceutical Institute marks a significant milestone for Shoolini University, as it continues to build its reputation as a hub for innovation and research in pharmaceutical sciences. By facilitating knowledge exchange and collaborative research, the MoU is set to benefit students, faculty, and researchers from both institutions.