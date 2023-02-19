New Delhi: To boost India’s semiconductor dreams, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the curriculum for two new programmes of BTech Electronics (VLSI Design and Technology) and a Diploma in IC manufacturing.

As per an official statement, AICTE-affiliated colleges/universities/ technical institutions may opt to offer these courses.

The courses aim to provide a variety of employment roles featuring outstanding salary incentives for Indian students in global as well as Indian companies.

The VLSI sector is a high-paying industry and immune to automation and it will create an environment for the Semiconductor ecosystem to setting and scaling up.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology said that the curriculum was developed in consultation with the Semiconductor industry and all the experts.

Minister is confident to create a pool of semiconductor talent throughout the engineering ecosystem with these Degree and Diploma courses.

PM Modi had also underlined the importance of semiconductors and decided to develop India as one of the key partners in global semiconductor supply chains.

IIT Hyderabad had already taken an initiative and launched B. Tech (Electronics Engineering) specialization in IC Design and Technology in 2022.